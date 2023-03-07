Clemson fans are making their way to Phoenix for the College Football Playoff. (Photos: GSP)

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has been named one of the best small airports in North America.

The distinction comes courtesy of the Airports Council International, an airport industry trade group. Every year Airports Council International ranks airports domestically and globally based on how many passengers each airport serves.

The industry group measures passenger satisfaction from arrival to the airport campus to preparing to board for their departing flight. It takes the whole airport community to ensure the passenger experience is safe, secure, efficient, and convenient.

In it’s 2022 awards, Airports Council International named Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport one of the top two airports serving 2 – 5 million passengers per year. The airport shares the honor with Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

Greenville-Spartanburg was also received awards for ‘Most Dedicated Staff in North America,’ ‘Easiest Airport Journey in North America,’ ‘Most Enjoyable Airport in North America,’ and “Cleanest Airport in North America.’

“GSP takes great pride in providing our customers with a better airport experience,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “It is an honor to be recognized by the passengers that chose GSP to meet their air travel needs in 2022. GSP shares this honor with the thousands of individuals working across the airport who consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience.”