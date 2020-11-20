Greenville sports teams partner with The Blood Connection to encourage plasma donations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The Upstate continues to find ways to support each other throughout the coronavirus crisis. In Greenville on Friday, those who have recovered from the virus were able to help those who are still fighting COVID-19.

As a city firefighter, Michael Marlow knew there was a chance he’d catch the coronavirus. What he didn’t know was that it would land him in the hospital for five days.

“I did not think that I would, as healthy as I thought I was, be as sick as I was,” Marlow said.

Convalescent plasma was a big part of his recovery, which is why he wants to give back.

“Without the plasma, the convalescent plasma, I don’t think my body could have overcome it,” he said.

It’s the reason The Blood Connection continues to host drives like this one.

“I feel like a lot of people these days kind of feel helpless and they’re not really sure what they can do,” Heather Moulder with The Blood Connection said.

They’ve heard success stories about plasma helping with recovery.

“You can help save somebody’s life and help make them feel better almost instantly,” she said.

And partnering with the Greenville Drive, the Swamp Rabbits, and the Triumph is a great way to get the word out.

“It really helps us reach those in the community that might not be familiar with blood donations,” Moulder said.

“We do have such a great following of fans here in the Upstate, Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, from all over that will come out and support,” Katie Batista with the Greenville Drive said.

For Marlow, it’s all about helping in someone else’s recovery, and spreading the word to take this pandemic seriously.

“Please don’t put them through it, use your mask, social distance and take care of yourselves and your family,” he said.