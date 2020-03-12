Greenville St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival postponed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival have been postponed.

“After consultation with local and state health authorities, including Governor McMaster and his staff and Mayor White’s office, the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Committee has made the decision to officially postpone this weekend’s Parade and Festival,” parade officials said. “In light of the current environment and in the interest of protecting our volunteers and fellow citizens we felt this was the appropriate action at this time.”

Officials say they may be able to host a festival or other procession at a later date, but those details are unavailable at this time.