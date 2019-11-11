Greenville students send thank you cards &candy to troops overseas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In honor of Veterans Day, students at the Sylvan Learning of Greenville, gave up some of their Halloween candy and wrote letters to military members serving overseas.

Center Director, Wendy Green, said the idea was a challenge from Amy Green, Sylvan Franchisee, to connect the center with the community for the holiday.

“I wanted to give [the students] something to do, that was, other than school, related. Writing letters to the soldiers really appealed to them. They understood that they were writing for a purpose and they were gonna bring some cheer to these soldiers,” Green said.

Sylvan students writing their letters to the troops

Bylthe Academy fifth grader, Malaki Stevens read his letter outloud.

“Dear troops, thank you for risking your lives to protect me and others,” Stevens said.

He donated a bag of his favorite candy, M&Ms, to the troops. Montessori School of Mauldin fourth grader, Brooke Wasserman donated skittles, her favorite, a long with chocolates.

“Just the fact that they also sacrificed their candy, you know. It was a sacrifice for some of them. So, it’s good to see that,” Gardner said.

Both Stevens and Wasserman said they understood the importance of donating candy, a small sacrifice, to the troops who sacrificed being with their families.

“Dear Soldiers thank you so much for keeping us safe. I hope you love our candy. Love, Brooke,” Wasserman read aloud.

Gardner added that she could see the the true feeling of gratitude, through their letters.

“You should have seen them around the table writing everything. It was so cute,” Gardner said.

Sylvan students posing with the full candy jar

Green admits, when her children were younger, she didn’t want her kids eating all their Halloween candy. She figured some parents may feel the same way.

“I thought well this is a good way to also have the parents have a good reason to limit some of the candy, so it gave the parents the incentive too,” Green said.

Wasserman and Stevens said they most likely had over 100 pieces of candy each, so they didn’t mind sharing some.

Green said they sent off the candy on Friday, November 8th to make sure the troops received the letters and treats on Veterans day. Gardner says the center will definitely do something similar to this next year.

