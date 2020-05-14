Greenville summer camp programs plan to continue as usual, with additional disinfecting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As the virtual school year comes to an end and people in the Upstate begin to venture outside, some are starting to make their summer plans.

Child care centers in the area are now preparing to welcome children into summer camps and they’ve put precautions in place to keep kids safe as the threat of spreading the coronavirus still looms.

Some of those precautions include using extra disinfectant more frequently on door knobs and toys, rigorous hand washing and keeping the children at a social distance as much as possible.

Courtney Owens, director at Giggles Drop In Childcare told us that they’ve been open for a week now after being closed due to COVID-19 and have 14 of the 28 spots filled for their summer camp this year, and the parents are remaining committed.

“We really pride ourselves on treating our families like our family. We care for our kids, we love our kids, and we’re going to do everything we can to make the parents feel comfortable. We will follow their lead if they’d like anything extra done,” Owens said.

Owens said they’ve put many precautions in place such as checking the children’s temperature daily, urging parents to remain in the lobby upon entry, and splitting children up in groups of six in separate rooms.

They recently bought a new bus so kids can have extra distance between each other during their planned outings and field trips.

“Normally we would all just get in one bus and go but we have decided to get a second bus as a company so that we can split them up and have two drivers,” Maegan Oakley, assistant director at Giggles child care, said.

Kira Perkins, center director at Code Ninjas, a coding camp for kids in Greenville, said they are still planning to host their summer camp but they will establish a new cleaning routine that adheres to the CDC guidelines.

“We have laptops so we are going to wipe those down, we’re pretty good about cleaning anyways but we’re just going to be extra clean,” Perkins said.

Perkins told us that the kids will wash their hands more frequently, do away with using mouse pads, recommend the kids to wear masks and require staff to wear masks daily.

Both camps said they want to make sure kids remain safe and parent are comfortable with the precautions they’ve put in place.

For more information on summer camps in the Greenville, please check out a local guide.