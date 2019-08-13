Greenville teachers back to work with higher pay

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. – (WSPA) In Greenville County, the new school year comes with more money for teachers.

The district says the average teacher received a 6.5% raise.

Greenville County Schools approved a budget giving every teacher a salary of at least $40,000.

That is more money in the pockets of Greenville County’s 6,000 teachers.

Teachers at Monaview Elementary were back in class for the first time this year.

They were prepping their classrooms for when students arrive next week.

One of the teachers we spoke with says the pay increase helps her provide for her family.

She hopes it urges more people to consider becoming teachers.

“I feel like more money will bring people who have not considered education before going into the classroom some of those people who have gone into other fields before they make more money,” Christi Jones-McNeill.

Not only will teachers get more pay in Greenville County this year every teacher will now have at least a 30 minute daily planning period.

This is because more personnel were added to facilitate that.

This is something new for most of the elementary schools in the district.

Teachers say this change will help them prepare lesson plans and activities for their children in the classroom.

Jones-Mcneill says it will help her stay focused on providing the best experience for her and her students.

“It is some days very trying and most days very rewarding the extra time to have to take a deep breathe and think about myself and not just my children because I’ve been thinking of my students since they left,” Jones-McNeill.

