Greenville tech company surprises student with free computer

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A local technology company surprised a 16-year-old student at the Donaldson Career Center Monday afternoon with a free computer.

Ari Medina has dreams of becoming a graphic design artist and attended a job shadowing event during his Spring break, hosted by Serendipity Labs in Greenville.

Out of 8 students who signed up for the program, Medina was the only student who attended. He displayed so much natural talent for graphic design during the program, that a local tech company Available Technology decided to surprise him with a Macbook Pro laptop.

Medina says that laptop will help him reach his career goals, which involve attending Greenville Technical College after graduating from Greenville High School.

Serendipity Labs hopes this will inspire other students in the community to sign up for its job shadowing experience next Spring.

Anyone interested in attending can reach out to Serendipity Labs by clicking here.