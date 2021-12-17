Greenville toddlers receive assistive “mini” cars for children with mobility disabilities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Christmas came early this year for a few lucky children in Greenville.

Prisma Health Children’s Hospital patients Brady Bailey and Greyson West were gifted with their own magical, jeep-style cars that were customized to allow them to drive even with their mobility challenges.

“Greyson wants to do so much, but his body won’t let him,” Greyson’s mother, Samantha Johnson said, “This will change a lot for him. He’s an outgoing little boy, and I think this will bring out even more of his personality.”

Prisma Health Ambulance Service bought four fire-engine-red “paramedic units” within hours of hearing about the program and then emblazoned them with EMS and paramedic emblems.

“Caring for children goes beyond providing extraordinary care,” said Aaron Dix, executive director of Prisma Health Emergency Medical Services. “We also have to help address the quality-of-life issues that influence overall happiness and health. My fellow team members were honored to donate their personal time and money in support of this amazing program.”

A new chapter of Go Baby Go, a new assistive-car project, was established at Prisma Health Center for Prosthetics and Orthotics.

Go Baby Go was launched to help children with conditions such as cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries and muscle weakness socialize with other children.

The mini cars allow the toddlers to safety “drive” to play and socialize with their peers and surroundings more easily.

Each modified car is evaluated by a clinical engineering team and then given free of charge to families or recipient organizations.

Prisma Health raised more than $2500 dollars within a few weeks and they plan to continue giving away toy cars across the state through this program.

“I think this is an amazing opportunity for kiddos like Brady. It allows them to get the independence that they wouldn’t normally have from toys that you would go to Walmart or Target to buy. They’re modified to give them more independence and give them more skills to grow into the individuals they need to be,” Amy Bailey, mother of Brady, said.

For more information on the program or to financially support it, click here.

To text to give, use GoBabyGo to 41444. Or use a mobile-cause link using keyword: GoBabyGo.