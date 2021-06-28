Greenville travel consultants give summer post-COVID vacation tips

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Summer is here and many people are interested in traveling and going on vacation, but aren’t always sure how to do it best.

Especially after the pandemic, many people are unsure of travel restrictions and rules, said Carol Hammond with Direct Travel in Greenville. They can vary by state and country including mask ordinances and quarantining restrictions she said, so it’s important to check all states or countries you will visit on your trip.

Travel insurance is a great investment, said Lynn Hayes, and can vary based on your need. Some insurance companies cover sickness or death or certain reason for travel plan changes and others are able to refund your money no matter the reason. Allianz, Travel Guard and Tripmate are three companies Direct recommends.

They can also vet and vouch for certain companies in different states and countries, which is harder if you’re working with an online site.

Direct Travel consultants say the roads and planes are getting busier and booking early is a must especially if you need a passport.

