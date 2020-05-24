Greenville Triumph is doing their part in COVID-19 relief

GREENVILLE. S.C. (WSPA)- Playing the game they love, coaching the team they’re so invested in and having fans cheering their name.

These are just a few things Greenville’s minor league soccer team, Greenville Triumph, is missing.

Since the pandemic, the return of sports has been unpredictable.

The Triumph’s season was put on pause, but owner Joe Erwin has his sights set on the next best thing.

“We don’t want to let the pandemic play us, we could sit back and whine about our delayed season, or we could attack the problem,” Erwin said.

They’re doing that through a virtual soccer match.

The virtual match will be held on the last day of the fundraiser, June 12th.

Tickets to the match are $10 but will be directly donated to the fund.

Starting this week, the money raised will be donated to people in the Greenville area through funding efforts like restocking local food pantries, and rent and mortgage assistance to families in need.

It’s a cause that makes the team motto, “Together We Triumph” ring louder than ever.

To learn more about the relief fund, click the link.