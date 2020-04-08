Greenville United Way helps distribute food boxes amid coronavirus crisis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Community organizations continue to come together to support people in need during the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, they distributed boxes and boxes full of produce, rice, and other foods. And the boxes were handed out in a unique fashion.

“We opened up this additional drive-thru site because we realized some of our partner sites are no longer open and folks depend on this food,” Dan Weidenbenner, executive director of Mill Village Farms, said.

He said normally, they distribute the food boxes bi-weekly, but have switched to every week to meet the demand.

“Folks who maybe lost their jobs or are out of income or have extra mouths to feed at home that they normally wouldn’t feed if they’re at school or at work,” Weidenbenner said.

They moved the operation to the centralized location at United Way.

“We’re trying to do all that we can to make things as easy as possible around food and around other critical resources in our community right now,” Meghan Barp, President and CEO of United Way of Greenville County, said.

She said it’s become abundantly clear that food is a top priority during this pandemic, and praises the volunteers who make this all happen.

“We’re taking those extra precautions with our staff and volunteers to make sure they are still protected so that people can still get fed,” Barp said.

Weidenbenner said anyone can sign up for a box. And people who want to help can support too.

“Every $10 that’s gifted helps support a family food box,” Weidenbenner said.

He said usually they distribute 250 boxes of food, but now they have 500 boxes ready to go.

“It’s been unbelievable. We’ve greatly scaled up our operations and we’ve been working around the clock to make this happen,” Weidenbenner said.

The United Way is also helping people through a COVID-19 relief fund.

If you need help finding food during this time or have other questions the United Way can also help connect you with the right resources. Just call their hotline at 2-1-1.