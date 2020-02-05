Greenville Water cyber attack caused by employee clicking phishing email

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Water officials say that a cyber attack happened after an employee clicked on a phishing email.

We previously reported that the company was the target of an international cyber-attack.

In January, Greenville Water issued a news release saying they were experiencing technical difficulties in regard to network connectivity, which included phones and computers.

Online and phone payments are all now back to normal.

The company said on Wednesday that they are still doing a forensic analysis on the situation.

They also said they will waive late fees for customers and not cut off water.

