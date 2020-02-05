Greenville Water cyber attack caused by employee clicking phishing email

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Water officials say that a cyber attack happened after an employee clicked on a phishing email.

We previously reported that the company was the target of an international cyber-attack.

In January, Greenville Water issued a news release saying they were experiencing technical difficulties in regard to network connectivity, which included phones and computers.

Online and phone payments are all now back to normal.

The company said on Wednesday that they are still doing a forensic analysis on the situation.

They also said they will waive late fees for customers and not cut off water.

We’ll continue to update this story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store