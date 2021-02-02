Greenville Water donates $100K, partners with Naturaland Trust to help protect Chapman Bridge Preserve

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Officials with Greenville Water announced Tuesday that the utility donated $100,000 to Naturaland Trust to help in protecting the 238-acre Chapman Bridge Preserve.

According to the news release, Greenville Water and Naturaland Trust’s partnership will help protect the Oconee Bells, enhance recreation access and preserve wildlife habitat and water quality in that area.

“Greenville Water came through at a crucial moment to help us purchase and protect the Chapman Bridge Preserve near Lake Keowee. This property contains a gorgeous mature forest interlaced with mountain streams and seeps, which are home to the imperiled Oconee Bell,” Mac Stone, Naturaland Trust executive director, said. “Now protected forever, the bells will flourish, the streams will continue to deliver clean water to Lake Keowee, and this forest will become an asset for the community for years to come.”

According to the release, supporting conservation of the Chapman Bridge Preserve “is critical in ensuring the delivery of high-quality water to Lake Keowee, one of Greenville’s three drinking water sources.”

Greenville Water officials said the watershed is comprised of 184,000 acres, 809 miles of streams and three drinking water intakes, which then provides 250,000 people with drinking water.

“So much of conservation work is about building lasting and trusting relationships within the community. Our donation to Naturaland Trust endorses that trust and reflects Greenville Water’s interest in conserving and maintaining healthy forests as a catalyst for healthy drinking water,” David Bereskin, Greenville Water chief executive officer, said. “Protecting the Chapman Bridge Preserve also supports our Lake Keowee Source Water Protection Team efforts to improve the water quality throughout the watersheds.”

According to to the release, team members of Greenville Water Cares volunteer program have also volunteered to help Naturaland Trust clean up the Boones Creek Preserve by removing downed trees and fill two trucks with trash and debris.

For more information, visit www.greenvillewater.com.