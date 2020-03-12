Greenville Water urges customers to pay bill online, taking precautions amid COVID-19 concerns

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Water officials said in a news release Thursday that they are continuing to monitor the coronavirus, and are educating employees on the concern surrounding the virus.

“All Greenville Water employees have received COVID-19 training. This training provides specific information regarding the origins, transmission, protection measures, business strategies, travel restrictions, countermeasures, impact and action planning,” David Bereskin, Greenville Water Chief Executive Officer. said. “Internal resources and educational materials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, SCDHEC and the World Health Organization are being monitored and made available to our workforce.”

According to the release, officials said Greenville Water is ready to take “immediate action to separate employees exhibiting symptoms of the virus. An Emergency Response Plan has also been developed to limit any impact to normal business operations.”

“The Greenville Water filtration and disinfection treatment methods are effective in the removal of all viruses as required by the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Environmental Protection Agency.”

While the downtown facility, located at 407 W. Broad St., will remain open, customers are urged to make transactions online by using the water system’s online bill pay system or call a Customer Service Representative for assistance at 864-241-6000.

“These precautions will help to avoid the potential spread of the virus, while also ensuring the safety and well-being of our workforce,” according to the release. “We do not anticipate the virus causing any disruption to water service for our Greenville Water customers or any impairments to water quality.”