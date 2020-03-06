Greenville Water warns of scam callers impersonating employees to get banking information

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Water is warning customers that scammers may call trying to get their information.

Water officials say the phone scammers are impersonating employees in an effort to collect banking and credit card information.

They want customers to be aware that the scammers may request payment.

“Please understand Greenville Water will never initiate a call asking for banking or credit card information,” the company said in a statement. “The scam being perpetrated is an automated call to our Greenville County residents stating their water bill is delinquent and their service is going to be disconnected unless banking information is provided immediately.”

Greenville Water will not call customers directly or use an automated system to request any payment be made to a customer account.

They do send out automated calls reminding customers when their bill is due, but never ask for payment of any kind.

Some scam scenarios that customers may encounter include: