Greenville wealth management company debunks common investing myths

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Financial experts are seeing more and more people taking bad financial advice from the internet.

Whether it’s Bitcoin, Gamestop or other trendy investments, financial professionals are saying it’s best to take advice form a professional that you trust.

Experts said there’s a growing number of people who invest small amounts of money expecting to make a lot of money but the opposite could happen and they could lose everything.

Jeff Herman, Equity Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Wagner Wealth Management said you should ask your potential financial advisor how they can make money for you, what their investment style is, how they get paid, and pay attention to how and if they can answer your questions.

