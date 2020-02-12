Greenville wedding venue shuts down, leaving couples without a place for their big day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Noah’s Event Venue in Greenville, which is part of a national chain, has shut down. People who booked weddings there told 7News they don’t know if they’ll see the thousands of dollars they spent again, and they’re having to find new locations for their big days.

Wedding designer and decorator Darlene Brown came to Noah’s Event Venue Tuesday night with the mother of a bride for a final walk through before the wedding, which is just two months away, but no one was there.

“It’s devastatiung,” Brown said. “It really is devastating.”

Some brides and their families received an email from Noah Corporation in recent days, saying “the bankruptcy court managing our case has directed NOAH’s to cease operations immediately.”

Bride to be Tiffany Lucas got that email Monday after seeing on social media Friday that Noah’s had closed.

“I thought I was being pranked because I just didn’t believe it to be true,” she said.

She and her finance told 7News they’d paid Noah’s $6,000 for the space, decor, tables, chairs, linen, and an extra bar service.

“We had one more payment left,” Lucas said.

Several Upstate families said they’re in the same boat, but it’s not just here. Noah’s has spaces across the country that have also closed. In a lawsuit out of Utah, investors in the Noah Corporation said they lost nearly $5 million in what they describe as a Ponzi scheme.

“Contrary to the representations made by many of the Defendants to Plaintiffs, the event venues were not operated as financially independent entities, and funds from one investment were used to prop up others,” the lawsuit states.



“I feel cheated,” Lucas said. “I’ve been working two jobs for the last year to be able to afford the wedding that I wanted, and I was going to have the wedding that I wanted. And so I feel cheated and robbed.”

The company asks those who are still interested in holding their events at the reserved location to email them. Lucas said she reached out Monday but has not yet heard back.

7News calls and messages to Noah’s and an attorney for the company have not been returned.

Records show the Noah Corporation filed for bankruptcy last year.