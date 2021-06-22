Greenville West End development planners holding final public meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A final public meeting is happening Tuesday evening at Fluor Field, giving Greenville residents a chance to share ideas for the development of West Greenville.

City leaders say you can weigh in on the West End Small Area Plan to help create a vision for future growth in the Augusta St,, Pendleton St. and Academy St. area.

The project team is working closely with a group of representatives from the West End community.

Ian Thomas, former President of the Neighborhood Association, told 7News planners have been discussing architecture and design elements.

Earlier this month, he said the goal is to start tying development patterns to a clearer vision of the West End.

“One of the most positive items that I’ve seen is the proposed connectivity between Augusta St. and S. Main St. where you have a possible pedestrian walkway [and] multimodal path put alongside parallel to the railroad,” he said. “Some questions and comments that have been returned back to the city and to the urban planning company related to additional and future commercial developments into the neighborhood.”

He said they are considering continued lofted tree canopy, open spaces, and green spaces if more commercial projects continue to come into the neighborhood.

The plan is set to be delivered to the planning commission in July.

You can drop-in to the public hearing Tuesday, June 22 and give your opinion from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Fluor Field. Information booths will be set up for residents to peruse.

If you plan on attending, you are asked to use the entrance on South Main Street and to wear a mask if you are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

To see an interactive map with details about plans, click here.