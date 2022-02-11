Greenville woman sues estate of Greer murder victim, fiancé

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville woman is suing the estate of woman who was found murdered in her Greer home last year and her fiancé, claiming they took sexually explicit photos of a child.

The lawsuit claims Christina Parcell and her fiancé Bradley Post took sexually explicit photos of her daughter while she was in their care.

The civil lawsuit is seeking monetary damages from the estate of Parcell and Bradley as an individual.

“They’re going to have some insurance policies they’re gonna have property that’s going to be sold they’re going to have other moneys that might be attachable,” said local attorney John Reckenbeil.

Reckenbeil is not involved in the case. He said even though this case is intertwined with other criminal cases, ultimately they will stand alone in court.

“Really at the end of the day now it’s a separate inquiry,” Reckenbeil said.

If you recall, Parcell was found stabbed to death in her home on Canebrake Drive in Greer. Shortly after post was arrested on child sex charges. The civil lawsuit claims the sexually explicit images of a Jane Doe minor were found during the murder investigation, something Reckenbeil said is not common.

“You’re only supposed to go in and find the evidence that your search warrant allows you to find,” Reckenbeil said.

However, he said when it comes to child exploitation, it’s a different story.

“Then you stumble across child pornography everything goes out the window there then those charges have to be pursued,” Reckenbeil said.

The lawsuit states Parcell was present in those images. Reckenbeil said the only crossover in this case and the criminal proceedings would be overlap in witness testimony.

“So that we won’t have an individual testify in a civil case that can ultimately be used in a criminal case,” Reckenbeil said.

As for the alleged crimes against a minor in the civil lawsuit, Reckenbeil said, “there’s a special place in hell for people like them.”

The man arrested for Parcell’s murder, Zachary Hughes, remains in custody. No word on when or if that trial will be moving forward.