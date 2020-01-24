Greenville’s Rugby Team on Carolina Morning

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville’s Rugby Team, the Griffins, and Ashley Golobish from Liability Beer chat with Sibila Vargas and Christy Henderson on Carolina Morning!

The Greenville Griffins is a men’s social, but competitive Rugby Club in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Griffins have been playing Rugby in the upstate for over 50 years. They’re always looking for new players.

The Griffins First Match of the Season is tomorrow, Saturday January 25th at 1:00 p.m. against the Atlanta Renegades.

It’s located at Sunset Park in Mauldin at 204 Fowler Circle, Greenville, SC 29607.

For more information, you can visit their website www.greenvillerugby.com