Greenvillians wear stripes for Ronald McDonald House Charities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wearing red and white striped socks is a good way to get attention and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas is hoping it will bring attention to their new expansion effort.

Wearing red and white striped socks is a good way to get attention and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas is hoping it will bring attention to their new expansion effort. 

This is the second annual wear your stripes event starting yesterday and lasting all week. 

12 past families, donors and supporters of the house wear the socks encouraging people to ask why so they can spread awareness about the house and the families they take care of.

Organizers said they hope to raise money to continue an expansion campaign and to be a comfort where families can stay when their sick children are in the hospital. 

Last year they raised more than 27 thousand dollars and Kate Sanders of RMHCC said beating $20,000 this year would be fantastic.

The home provides a safe, comfortable place for families to sleep and get three meals a day while a loved one or sick child is in an area hospital.

 Donation link: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/wysf2/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store