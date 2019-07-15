Greenvillians wear stripes for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Wearing red and white striped socks is a good way to get attention and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas is hoping it will bring attention to their new expansion effort.

This is the second annual wear your stripes event starting yesterday and lasting all week.

12 past families, donors and supporters of the house wear the socks encouraging people to ask why so they can spread awareness about the house and the families they take care of.

Organizers said they hope to raise money to continue an expansion campaign and to be a comfort where families can stay when their sick children are in the hospital.

Last year they raised more than 27 thousand dollars and Kate Sanders of RMHCC said beating $20,000 this year would be fantastic.

The home provides a safe, comfortable place for families to sleep and get three meals a day while a loved one or sick child is in an area hospital.

Donation link: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/wysf2/