Greenwood 50 to consider modified school calendar that shortens summer break

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – One Upstate school district is looking to make some big changes in the next few years when it comes to the school calendar.

The proposal would shorten summer break to about six weeks then after nine weeks of instruction there would be a two week break.

School officials tell 7News those breaks would be used to help under performing students as a substitute to summer school.

While the district has researched the calendar option extensively, they still want to hear from parents on their concerns so they will host three community meetings.

“We’ll make those revisions off some suggestions if they are the ones we have to go with and it would go before the Board of Trustees at the earliest in the November board meeting,” said Johnathan Graves with the district.

Those community meetings are open to the public at Genesis Educational Center on October 22nd at 5:30 p.m., October 24th at 8 a.m. and November 4th at 5:30 p.m.