GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood resident Brandon Cobb has qualified for the 52nd Bassmaster Classic, held at Lake Hartwell. He will face off against 54 other anglers from all over the world from March 4-6.

“I grew up fishing here with my dad from the time I was 6 or 7-years-old. So to have a tournament the size of the classic, the magnitude of the classic, on a lake that you know real well, and not only that, not just the experience I have here, but my fans, friends, family. Obviously I have more fans here than I do in other parts of the country,” Cobb said before the last classic tournament. Brandon Cobb, Greenwood Angler

Bassmaster CEO Bruce Akin said the organization is excited to once again visit a venue that has become the gold standard for professional bass fishing events.

“Everything about Lake Hartwell and the city of Greenville make them the perfect setting for the Super Bowl of Professional Bass Fishing,” Akin said in a press release. “The Bassmaster Classic is not only a chance for the best anglers in the world to showcase their abilities, it’s an annual celebration of the sport itself.

The Bassmaster Classic is being hosted locally by Visit Anderson and VisitGreenvilleSC.

“Hosting our fourth Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell is significant to our community because no other fishery will have hosted more Bassmaster Classic events. Having hosted this great event in the past, we can speak first hand to the significant economic impact it will have on the upstate of South Carolina and the impact of residual tourism that will be felt in Anderson County for years to come.”

Hartwell is a 56,000-acre man-made reservoir situated between Georgia and South Carolina and encompassing portions of the Savannah, Tugaloo and Seneca rivers. It features a vast array of habitat and a good population of both largemouth and spotted bass that are likely to be in the prespawn phase when the Classic competitors arrive, according to a press release.

“I have to qualify first, but [I] have a chance to compete here, on what I consider my home place,” Cobb said before his last classic tournament. “[It’s] just an opportunity you don’t get very often.”

Contestants will depart from Green Pond Landing & Event Center at Lake Hartwell. Daily weigh-ins will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the annual Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo will take place at the Greenville Convention Center, both of which are in nearby Greenville, according to a press release.

The event’s kick-off party will be held Thursday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fluor Field

945 S. Main St, Greenville, SC 29601.

For more information about visiting the event click the following link: Attend the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster