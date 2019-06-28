Greenwood Black Lives Matter requesting Confederate monument be removed

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Black Lives Matter of Greenwood requested the Confederate monument at the Greenwood County Courthouse be removed.

The organization said a 2016 ruling of Judge Frank Addy in Greenwood distinguished that privately owned monuments are not protected under the Heritage Act.

According to a release, the organization found the Confederate monument located at the south side of the Greenwood County Courthouse, located on Monument Street, is privately owned.

The monument is owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy and/or Daughter of the American Revolution, according to the release. The ownership is referenced in “A Guide to Confederate Monuments in South Carolina: Passing the Silent Cup” written by Robert S. Seigler in 2012, the group said.

The organization requested that the monument be removed from the public premises immediately.