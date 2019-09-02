Greenwood Co. cuts sales tax revenue estimate by $20M

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina county will likely have to take off a third of 27 projects it wanted to complete after passing a sales tax increase in 2016.

Greenwood County estimated the 1 percent increase in its sales tax would bring in almost $88 million over the eight years it was in place.

But Capital Projects Coordinator Josh Skinner told The Greenwood Index-Journal that estimate is now just under $68 million.

Officials say that won’t be enough to fulfill all 27 requests given to voters when they approved the tax increase with 65% of the vote.

Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown says the project list will be changed as revenues are adjusted through 2025.

Officials say the money has already proven valuable, paying for new radios that allow police and other first responders to talk to each other on one radio channel.

Information from: The Index-Journal, http://www.indexjournal.com

