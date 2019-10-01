Greenwood Co. inmate dies at hospital following ‘medical issue’

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County Detention Center inmate died Thursday night at Self Regional Healthcare.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said Tracy Lee Livingston Sims, 56, of Greenwood, reported having medical issues after being booked into the jail. After medical staff evaluated Sims, Greenwood County EMS responded and transported her to the hospital.

Sims died at the hospital when she “experienced an undisclosed medical issue,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy, but the manner and cause of death are pending further investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the death.