Greenwood Co. School district to make reopening plan changes after McMaster’s statements

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Co. School District 50 is adjusting reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year due to an announcement made by Gov. McMaster on Wednesday.

Information previously released is being updated, according to Superintendent Steve Glenn. The Reopening Plans, Back to School survey, and virtual learning information on their website is no longer valid and has been deleted from there and social media pages, he said in a letter to families.

“We realize that this adjustment could cause frustrations with you as a parent, teacher, and stakeholder. I truly want to compliment our staff for their hard work and dedication

on creating a plan that will now have to be changed,” Glenn said.

He asks that families continue to check the school website and social media pages for official announcements on the upcoming plans.

“I truly believe this situation will make our district and community stronger. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience, support and willingness to make necessary adjustments during this time,” Glenn said.