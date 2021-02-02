Greenwood County animal welfare ordinance advances to third reading

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood County Council on Tuesday voted to advance a proposal aimed at improving animal welfare in the county. The measure, which received no public objection in its second reading, now heads to its third and final reading next Tuesday.

The proposal establishes minimum standards for dog care, ranging from regulations for tethering a dog to defining nutritional requirements. The move also proposes licensing fees for dog breeders, adjusts fees for the Greenwood County Animal Shelter and more.

If passed, the ordinance will create civil penalties for violators, which could lead to $250 fines.

Currently, the county animal control department operates by enforcing state law, which officers say is too cumbersome to apply effectively to the volume of cases they handle.

“We needed another avenue instead of the avenues we were using,” Deputy Joseph Brooks said. “Basically, all I could do at that point in time was get a warrant for the person, take a dog and hold it as evidence and wait to go to general sessions.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories