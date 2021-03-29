Greenwood County deputies searching for arson suspects in 2020 house fire

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenwood County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying two arson suspects from a 2020 house fire.

According to deputies, video surveillance showed the suspects enter a home on Crestmont Drive and intentionally set fire to it the morning of July 12, 2020.

Deputies said the house was broken into and multiple items were stolen from the house prior to the fire. Additionally, one of the suspects stole a gold Toyota Camry from the residence, which was found burned the next day along Hwy 246 North.

The family is offering a reward for the arrest of the subject’s responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jonathon Davis at 864-943-8039.

