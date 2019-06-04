Greenwood daycare teacher charged with child cruelty

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Angela Nicole Jones__1559330741908.jpg.jpg

A Greenwood daycare teacher was arrested Thursday after a mom noticed what appeared to be a pinch mark on her son’s leg. 

According to Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, the injury happened at Lifetime Discoveries on South Emerald Road. 

Angela Nicole Jones, 44, of Greenwood, was charged with cruelty to children.

The 5-year-old boy told deputies that Jones pinched him on the leg for misbehaving. He also said that she had taken him into the bathroom multiple times and pinched his cheeks hard. 

The mother told deputies that she went to Lifetime Discovery and was told that another parent had complained about their child being pinched. She was told that Jones had been terminated. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store