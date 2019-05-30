Greenwood District 50 announces new superintendent

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 has hired a new superintendent for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

Dr. Steve Glenn was announced as the new superintendent during the district’s board meeting Wednesday.

Glenn was previously Assistant Superintendent for Greenwood School District 52.

“We welcome Dr. Glenn and his family to the Greenwood community,” said Board Chairman David Trent. “We are confident that his leadership will take our district to a new level of academic excellence.”

The previous superintendent, Dr. Darrell Johnson, announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2018-2019 school year in December.

Johnson served as superintendent for 12 years.

Dr. Glenn will begin July 1.