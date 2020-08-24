Greenwood Districts 50, 52 return to school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — On Monday, thousands of students in Greenwood County returned to school.

At Matthews Elementary School, students frequently wash hands, socially distance and wear masks.

“Classrooms now, they look different because the desks are all six feet apart,” Matthews Elementary School Assistant Principal Debbie Leonard said. “We’re not doing as many small group activities.”

Leonard said class sizes are now smaller, allowing for more one-on-one time between teachers and students.

Teachers like Breshay Johnson are teaching virtually for the first time.

The kids have been super dialed in,” she said, “which I didn’t really expect at the beginning because it’s something new and they like to  be in the classroom but it’s pretty cool so far.”

District 50 told 7News the first day back in classes was a successful one.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories