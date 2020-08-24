Greenwood Districts 50, 52 return to school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — On Monday, thousands of students in Greenwood County returned to school.

At Matthews Elementary School, students frequently wash hands, socially distance and wear masks.

“Classrooms now, they look different because the desks are all six feet apart,” Matthews Elementary School Assistant Principal Debbie Leonard said. “We’re not doing as many small group activities.”

Leonard said class sizes are now smaller, allowing for more one-on-one time between teachers and students.

Teachers like Breshay Johnson are teaching virtually for the first time.

The kids have been super dialed in,” she said, “which I didn’t really expect at the beginning because it’s something new and they like to be in the classroom but it’s pretty cool so far.”

District 50 told 7News the first day back in classes was a successful one.