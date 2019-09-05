Live Now
Greenwood driver killed in Fairfield Co. crash

by: WSPA Staff

FAIRFIELD Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a Greenwood driver died after they were thrown from a vehicle in a crash on Wednesday night. 

The wreck happened in the Blair community of Fairfield County. 

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 39-year-old driver from Greenwood ran off Road 99, overcorrected, then ran off the other side of the road and hit a ditch.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the 2006 Toyota, Hovis said. 

The driver was taken to Palmetto Richland Hospital where they later died. 

Their name has not been released at this time. 

