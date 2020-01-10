Greenwood, Emerald High Schools both welcome new head football coaches

(WSPA) – Both Greenwood High School and Emerald High School are welcoming new head football coaches.

Chris Liner has been named as Head Football Coach at Greenwood High School.

(Picture: Greenwood High School)

Liner has served since 2014 in the same role at Laurens High School.

Beforehand, Liner served as Head Football Coach at Ninety Six High School. He began his coaching career at Greenwood High School as an Assistant Football Coach for 11 years and Head Wrestling Coach.

“It is an honor to return home to coach at my alma mater. It is a privilege to be able to shape the lives of the young people who will lead our school and community in the future. Greenwood is a special place for me and my family and I look forward to being a part of this community,” Liner said. Chris Liner, Head Football Coach

Coach Liner will replace Coach Dan Pippin, who retired in December.

He and his wife Meredith are the parents of Cade and Emma.

Emerald High School is welcoming Thomas DuBose as their new Head Football Coach.

(Picture: Emerald High School)

DuBose has served as the defensive coordinator for Abbeville High School’s Varsity Football team since 2004. In 2007, DuBose was named Abbeville High School’s Athletic Director.

During his 27 years in Abbeville County School District, he has served as a teacher, coach, and athletic director.

“It is an honor to coach and shape the lives of young people on a daily basis,” DuBose stated. “Emerald High School has a rich tradition of competitiveness not only in football, but all athletics. It is a privilege to join the Vikings family as we continue to strive for excellence on the playing field and in the classroom. I look forward to being a part of the school and leading the Varsity Football program.” Thomas DuBose, Head Football Coach

He has been very successful at Abbeville in his role as defensive coordinator and athletic director. The Panthers Varsity Football team has won six state championships and captured 11 region championships with him leading the defense.

DuBose earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from Winthrop University.

DuBose and his wife Kimberly are the parents of Alex and Grace Ann.