Greenwood gift shop gives tips for taking retail online

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many brick and mortar retail stores have been closed. But one business owner said she found a way to take her business online for her customers.

Taylor Tucker took over Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts for her father about 30 years ago.

The store specializes in wedding registries and gifts for special occasions. Tucker began an online video chat to showcase new items for just that.

Tucker also created easy pricing options, gift wrap options and giveaways for loyal customers who shop during the pandemic.

Tucker said social media has helped her business during the pandemic because she can speak directly to her customers by answering questions and comments in real time.

