Greenwood H.S. staff cleared to re-enter building after brief evacuation due to construction fumes

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 officials said staff at Greenwood High School has been cleared to return to the building after they were evacuated earlier due to construction fumes.

According the school district’s Tweets, the high school was evacuated as a precaution and said fire department, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and EMS crews responded to the scene.

As a precaution, GHS has currently been evacuated. The fire department, sheriffs offices and EMS are on the scene. We will provide updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/oQXid3vR8N — Greenwood 50 Schools (@Gwd50Schools) August 8, 2019

A short time later, district officials confirmed that they received the all clear to return to the building.

“GHS has received the all clear from emergency officials to return to the building. Faculty and staff are now returning to the building. As a precaution, the building was evacuated due fumes from construction at the Performing Arts Center.”