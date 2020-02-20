Greenwood man accused of distributing, possessing child pornography

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said an Upstate man was arrested on multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release, Corey Russell Lockaby, 29, of Greenwood, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lockaby.

According to the release, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Lockaby.

Lockaby reportedly distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations investigators assisted with the investigation.