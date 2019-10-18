Greenwood man accused of multiple solicitation of a minor charges

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Demarcus Blocker

(WSPA) – A Greenwood man was arrested on multiple charges related to the solicitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

According to the release, Demarcus Tavon Blocker, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18 and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Blocker’s arrest stems from investigators receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said that Blocker reportedly solicited minors for sex and distributed sexually graphic images to a minor.

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Service, US Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations and ICAC Task Force members assisted with Blocker’s arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store