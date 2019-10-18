Greenwood man accused of multiple solicitation of a minor charges

(WSPA) – A Greenwood man was arrested on multiple charges related to the solicitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

According to the release, Demarcus Tavon Blocker, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of 18 and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Blocker’s arrest stems from investigators receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said that Blocker reportedly solicited minors for sex and distributed sexually graphic images to a minor.

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Service, US Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations and ICAC Task Force members assisted with Blocker’s arrest.