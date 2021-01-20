Greenwood man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood man has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges.

22-year-old Noah Mackenzie Martin was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office investigators made the arrest.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Martin. Investigators state Martin distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

“These investigators deal with being exposed to deplorable images and continue to fight the evil that exist among us.” Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

Martin was arrested on January 19, 2021. He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree- a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.