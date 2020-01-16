Greenwood man charged after child in his care found wandering the street

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood man has been charged after police say a young boy in his care was found wandering the street.

The young boy was found wandering on Seaboard Avenue, police say.

Officers determined that the man who was supposed to be watching the child was negligent in caring for him.

Terrance Nichol McDuffie, 47, of Greenwood was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child on Thursday.

Police thank the community and say they had multiple messages on how people could help and prayed for the child’s safety.