Greenwood man charged after child in his care found wandering the street

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood man has been charged after police say a young boy in his care was found wandering the street.

The young boy was found wandering on Seaboard Avenue, police say.

Officers determined that the man who was supposed to be watching the child was negligent in caring for him.

Terrance Nichol McDuffie, 47, of Greenwood was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child on Thursday.

Police thank the community and say they had multiple messages on how people could help and prayed for the child’s safety.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store