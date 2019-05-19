News

Greenwood man dead after early morning shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says Cody Alex Hawkins died at Self Regional Healthcare Sunday morning. 

Hawkins was involved in an early morning shooting that occurred in the Pearl St. and Osborne Ave. area within Greenwood City limits.

He received medical attention at Self Regional Healthcare and later succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Investigation to continue by the Greenwood Coroner’s Office and Greenwood Police Department.  

