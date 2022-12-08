GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood man was sentenced to 17 years Wednesday to drug-related charges.

47-year-old Danny Dee Lee pleaded guilty to a charge of second-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine according to the judicial court.

Investigators said in September 2021, Lee approached a safety checkpoint being conducted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol along Highway 221.

A trooper located an open container, marijuana and two bags of methamphetamine that weighed almost 15 grams in Lee’s vehicle.

Officials learned that Lee has had multiple drug convictions on his record prior to this incident.

Eight Judicial Circuit Court Solicitor David Stumbo released the following statement:

“Danny Lee has been given multiple opportunities by the criminal justice system get his life on the right path,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “Because of his continued bad choices to live outside of the laws of this community, he will now be staying behind bars for many years to come.”