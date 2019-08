NINETY SIX, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood man is a whole lot richer after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

South Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday that the man won the prize money off of a $10 Monopoly Jackpot scratcher.

The man won the top prize of $250,000 at an odds of one in 792,000, according to SC Lottery.

The man bought the Ninety Six Shell #102 in Ninety Six. That store will receive a commission of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.