Greenwood neighbors worried after 8 drive-by shootings in 1 week

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Two more drive-by shootings happened in Greenwood Monday night, making it a total of eight shootings in the city in a week–with five of those shootings happening in just two days.

Detectives with the Greenwood Police Department searched a home Monday night and found a stolen firearm, and they believe they are one step closer to finding the person or people responsible for the crimes.

7 News spoke with folks who live near the shooting scenes who said they hope to see the criminals arrested soon.

“We began to pray,” Misa Moragne said. “We said the 23rd psalm together and he calmed down, and we both went to sleep.”

That’s what happened after Moragne and her son heard gunshots Saturday night, just a couple of doors down from their home on Vaughn Street.

“They’re everything to me. I love my babies,” Moragne said. “They’re a part of me, so I have to keep them safe and protect them.”

The house on Moragne’s street wasn’t the only one that was shot at in the past week. In fact, eight drive-by shootings have happened in the City of Greenwood in just seven days.

On Christmas Eve, a woman was shot in the arm at Hazlewood Court Apartments. Then, Friday morning, two more shootings happened–one on Brannon Street and one on Gage Street that left a man in critical condition after he was shot in the head.

Then, this weekend, three more shootings occurred.

7 News spoke with a woman who was sleeping inside her home on Edgefield Street when it was struck by gunfire. She said the shots woke her up and she immediately dropped to the floor.

Monday night, someone fired at two more homes–one on Osborne Avenue and one on Pelzer Street. Those shootings happened within minutes of each other.

“Prayers for families, for protection, and for change in the hearts of the people who are doing the shooting,” Moragne said.

Police told 7 News cars have been struck in the shootings as well, and they’re worried that, if this continues, more people are going to be hurt or worse.

“When these guns go off, these guys are not paying attention to where they’re aiming. They don’t care what’s beyond it,” Jonathan Link, with the Greenwood Police Department, said. “Every time one of those rounds leaves the gun, there’s the likelihood that some innocent person is going to be struck, and somebody’s family is going to start the new year mourning the loss of a family member.”

Moragne told 7 News she’s keeping a closer eye on her children.

“We don’t go outside as much, but if they are outside, I’m outside with them,” she said. “I never let them come outside by themselves.”

And police said it’s crucial that, if you know something, you report it.

“If they’re not bringing forward information they have, they’re endangering themselves, their neighbors, and their family,” Link said.

Police told 7 News SLED is testing the stolen gun that was found and comparing it to evidence collected at each shooting scene.

Police are asking that, if you see any odd or unfamiliar vehicles in your neighborhood, get the tag number and let them know.