Greenwood PD asks public for assistance with three NYE safety tasks

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — While law enforcement agencies gear up for extra New Year’s Eve patrols, the Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help with three things: preventing DUIs, wearing seatbelts and reporting impaired drivers.

Officers say the best way to prevent DUIs is to have a plan — one including a safe ride — and to stick with it.

“Just a little bit of communication, a little bit of forethought can prevent thousands of dollars of damage,” Officer Jonathan Link said. “It can prevent heart aches for families who lose loved ones. It can prevent a lot of problems.”

Link shared this video to the department’s Facebook page Thursday.

Greenwood PD has a zero-tolerance policy for intoxicated driving; Link said no matter where somebody is, there is likely a safe option to get home.

“There’s at least one or two cab companies that operate within a city of any size,” he said “There’s always Uber and Lyft — you know rideshare apps, there’s multiple ones of those out there that you can download easily and get a ride home for an inexpensive price.

“The oldest tried-and-true thing is a designated driver.”

Police Chief TJ Chaudoin told 7News more officers will be on patrol New Year’s Eve making sure the roads are free of danger. If you see a driver you suspect of being impaired, you can call 911 or *HP.