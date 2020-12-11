Greenwood PD offers advice to crime-proof your property

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenwood Police Department says crime rates tend to rise around the holidays; to combat the trend, police want to remind all Upstate residents about easy security measures.

The biggest police say you can do to protect your home is installing proper lighting for your property.

“Go outside before you go to bed and take a look around the house,” Officer Jonathan Link said. “Where the tree’s casting an extra shadow and the moon doesn’t hit, that’s a potential weakness. If you’ve got a big window in that area, maybe a flood light on that part of the house would be a good idea.”

Link also said that for families on the move, putting house lights on mechanical timers can stave off thieves by making a residence look occupied.

For those shopping for holiday presents, the department reminds drivers never to leave purchases in vehicles — and urges drivers to lock their doors.

Police say porch pirates become more active around the holidays. To prevent package theft, officers recommend trying to be home when packages are expected; however, asking shippers to drop packages in carports or other more secure locations is a safe bet.

For those who live in Greenwood, the department will patrol neighborhoods by request. Concerned residents can contact the department and ask patrols to check on their homes.