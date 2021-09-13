Greenwood police arrest 2 Abbeville men after high-speed chase

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Officers arrested two Abbeville men after a high-speed chase ending at the Abbeville County line on Sept. 9.

Greenwood Police Officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on New Market St. when an approaching vehicle abruptly turned around in front of other vehicles, spun their tires and sped off in front of the checkpoint.

According to GPD, they chased the car to the Abbeville County line where the Abbeville Police Officers attempted to take over the pursuit.

Before Abbeville Policer Officers could do so, the suspect vehicle wrecked and one out of the three suspects fled on foot.

Police officers then searched the car and found three loaded firearms, says GPD.

Abbeville Police Department linked the vehicle to an armed robbery that resulted in the suspects firing gunshots at the victim and stealing a car.

Two of the three people in the car have been identified as De’Andrevious Williams, 20, and Kobe Young, 18, both from Abbeville.

Williams was charged with driving without a license, failure to stop for blue lights and siren and unlawful carry of a firearm. Young was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm.

Officers are still working to determine the identity of the third suspect.