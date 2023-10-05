GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin now endorses parole for Tiffany Carroll, the mother of five who stabbed her abusive boyfriend to death in 2017.

Carroll pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the charge of voluntary manslaughter in her 2019 trial.

She was denied parole once in 2022 and again in September.

The parole board denied Carroll’s second request in part because of an email sent by Chaudoin to the board for her first request at parole.

“If somebody’s up for parole for the first time and it’s a violent offense, we always recommend that they be denied parole,” he said.

However, he told 7NEWS he never got word that Carroll would make a second bid at freedom. If he had, he said, he would have aligned his department’s recommendations with those of Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo in recommending parole for Carroll.

“I would’ve sent [an email] back basically saying I support David Stumbo in his recommendation,” Chaudoin said. “He’s the lead prosecutor in his office.”

Solicitor Stumbo said his office supports its initial charging of Carroll but also that she deserves her freedom.

He encouraged victims of domestic violence to seek community resources instead of taking the law into their own hands.