Greenwood Police hold news conference on deadly shooting case

GERENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials held a news conference Wednesday in regard to a deadly shooting investigation from back in May.

According to a police news release, gunshots were heard on Pearl Street at around 2:50 a.m. on May

One of the rounds fired hit and killed Cody Hawkins, 24.

Investigators have since been working to identify and arrest a suspect in connection with Hawkins’ murder, including collecting evidence and interviewing individuals.

Police, along with the family of Cody Hawkins and Freedom Fighters of Upstate SC, held the news conference at the Greenwood City Municipal Building, located at 520 Monument St. in Greenwood.

A billboard was also unveiled to remind people to submit any tips they may have about the case to law enforcement.