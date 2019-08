GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police are investigating social media posts about potential violence at Walmart this upcoming weekend.

Police said there does not seem to be any credible information to support the posts on social media.

We are aware that there are posts circulating about potential violence at Walmart over the weekend. We are working to… Posted by Greenwood Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The department encouraged anyone who hears someone talking about harming themselves or others to call 911.